Oil steady on weak demand concerns

SEOUL: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as lingering worries over a global economic slowdown that could hurt oil demand offset some signs of progress in US-China trade talks.

Brent crude oil futures were down 6 cents, or 0.1 per cent to $58.90 a barrel by 0309 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were flat at $53.31 per barrel.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said efforts to end a US trade war with China were going well as negotiators from the two nations work to nail down a Phase 1 trade deal text for their leaders to sign next month when they meet at November’s APEC summit.

“Commodity markets were cautiously optimistic amid signs that a trade deal was close to being signed by the United States and China,” ANZ bank said in a note. “Crude oil prices remained in the doldrums, with ongoing economic weakness weighing on sentiment,” it added.

Brent has fallen 22 per cent from its April peak, while WTI is down 20 per cent. Although there are some signs of easing tensions between the world’s two largest economies, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday that an initial trade deal doesn’t need to be finalised next month, emphasising the need to get the right deal.

Adding to tensions, China is seeking $2.4 billion in retaliatory sanctions against the US for non-compliance with a WTO ruling in a tariffs case dating back to the era of President Barack Obama. — Reuters

