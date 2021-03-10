Oil steady before US inventories EIA data

LONDON: Oil prices were steady on Wednesday, supported by an OECD forecast for the global economic recovery and by Opec and other producers output curbs, but held in check by rising US inventories.

Brent crude fell 2 cents, or less than 0.1 per cent, to $67.50 a barrel by 09:43 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $64.12 a barrel.

The world economy is set to rebound this year with 5.6 per cent growth and expand 4.0 per cent next year, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said in its interim economic outlook. Its previous forecast had been for growth of 4.2 per cent this year.

“When it comes to lifting market sentiment, there is very little that can rival an upgrade to the post-Covid economic recovery,” said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM. — Reuters