Oil slick spotted off Sohar Port: EA

Muscat: The Environment Agency (EA) said that it was able to deal with an oil slick north of Sohar Port, approximately at a distance of ​​eight nautical miles.

Abdullah bin Saeed al Busafi, an environmental affairs specialist at the pollution control center at EA, confirmed that he had detected simple oil spots scattered in the Sohar Port area, which were dealt with according to a response plan

An aerial survey carried out by the Royal Air Force of Oman (ROP showed areas of the oil slick at two different locations outside the Omani territorial waters, where the first spot was detected at 27 nautical miles and the second spot at a distance of 19 nautical miles east of Liwa.

The specialist at Pollution Operations Control Center that vital facilities in the region have been informed to take precautionary measures to protect their facilities and carry out control procedures.