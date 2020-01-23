Oil skids as spectre of China virus looms over fuel demand

TOKYO: Oil prices fell to their lowest in seven weeks on Thursday, sliding more than 1 per cent on concern that the spread of a respiratory virus from China may lower fuel demand if it stunts economic growth in an echo of the SARS epidemic nearly 20 years ago.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 87 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $62.34 a barrel by 07:33 GMT, and earlier dropped to the lowest since December 4 after falling 2.1 per cent the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate futures CLc1 fell 94 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to $55.80 a barrel after earlier falling to the lowest since December 3. The contract declined 2.7 per cent on Wednesday.

The new coronavirus has killed 17 people through respiratory illness since it emerged late last year in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China.

Nearly 600 cases have been confirmed, with cases detected as far as away as the United States, and city authorities have shut transport networks, urging residents not to leave to prevent the contagion spreading.

The potential for a pandemic has stirred memories of the Sudden Acute Respiratory Syndrome epidemic in 2002-2003, which also started in China, denting economic growth and causing a slump in travel.

“Downside demand risks due to the Wuhan virus appear to be a growing concern for the market, and understandably so, with any clampdown on travel likely to weigh on fuel demand,” ING Research said.

Overseas airlines, along with rail operators from Hong Kong and elsewhere have also started shutting down connections to Wuhan, essentially now in lockdown as guards blocked routes out of the city.

