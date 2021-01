MELBOURNE: Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week and China, the world’s second-biggest oil user, reported its lowest daily rise in Covid-19 cases, bolstering hopes of a pick-up in demand.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 10 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $52.71 a barrel at 02:29 GMT, reversing some of Tuesday’s loss.

Brent crude futures climbed 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $56.02 a barrel, adding to a small gain on Tuesday.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported crude oil inventories in the United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer, fell by 5.3 million barrels in the week to January 22 compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a build of 430,000 barrels.

However, the data showed gasoline stocks rose by 3.1 million barrels, which was much more than expected.

— Reuters

