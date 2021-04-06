Business 

Oil rebounds on economic data, bargain hunting

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors looked for bargains following the previous day’s plunge on rising output from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, while strong economic data from the United States and China brightened recovery prospects.
Brent crude futures rose 78 cents, or 1.26 per cent, to $62.93 a barrel by 0646 GMT, after falling 4.2 per cent on Monday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 81 cents, or 1.38 per cent, to $59.46, after sliding 4.6 per cent on Monday. — Reuters

