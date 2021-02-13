Oil prices to stabilize at $60-65 by year-end: Official

Muscat: Oil prices are expected to stabilize around $60 -65 until the end of the year as a result of the announcement of the shortage in stocks and the keenness of producers to abide by the previously signed agreement, said Director General of Oil and Gas Investments Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

He said that Omani crude oil has been accepted by importers due to its location and quality. The Ministry of Energy and Minerals ensures that the quality of the extracted oil does not change.

New oil exploration in some concession areas will be announced on time, and a number of agreements for oil exploration will be signed during the coming period, especially for three or four promising areas.

He said that the reserve of oil is stable at 4.5 billion barrels and 24 trillion cubic feet of gas, and the Sultanate imports a small amount to compensate for the use of some companies that have projects within the gas network of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals.