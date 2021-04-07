Oil prices rise on stronger economic outlook, US stockpile draw

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday on the prospects for stronger global economic growth amid increased Covid-19 vaccinations and a report that crude inventories in the United States, the world’s biggest fuel consumer, fell.

But optimism about talks between the United States and Iran over Iran’s nuclear programme and an impending increase in supply by major oil producers capped gains.

Brent crude futures for June rose by 16 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $62.90 a barrel by 0657 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude for May was up 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $59.47.

“Optimism on the global economic outlook boosted sentiment in the crude oil market’’, analysts from ANZ bank wrote in a note on Wednesday.

Prices were buoyed as data on Tuesday showed US job openings rose to a two-year high in February while hiring picked up. This followed earlier data showing improvement in the services sectors in the US and China.

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday unprecedented public spending to fight Covid-19 would push global growth to 6 per cent this year, a rate unseen since the 1970s. — Reuters