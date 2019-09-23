Oil prices rise on Saudi Arabia supply doubts

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose more than 1 per cent on Monday on doubts over how fast Saudi Arabia can restore full crude output after an attack earlier this month on its largest processing facility, and as tensions in the Middle East remained high.

Brent crude futures rose to as much as $65.50 per barrel. The front-month contract was at $65.04, up 76 cents, or 1.18 per cent at 06:45 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $58.73 a barrel, up 64 cents, or 1.1 per cent, after earlier hitting a high of $59.39.

Despite efforts by top oil exporter Saudi Arabia to reassure global markets it can resume full production by the end of this month after an attack in mid-September, buyers and traders remained sceptical. The attack knocked out half of the kingdom’s oil production.

State oil company Saudi Aramco has switched crude grades and pushed back crude and refined product deliveries to customers by days following the attack. — Reuters

