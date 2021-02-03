Oil prices rise on falling crude stocks

MELBOURNE: Oil rose in early trade on Wednesday on expectations global oil stocks will fall back to more normal levels this year and as US lawmakers moved closer to approving President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 aid bill without Republican support.

Brent crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $57.62 a barrel, in a fourth straight day of gains after hitting $58.05 on Tuesday, its highest in more than 11 months.

Analysts said the market was buoyed by the latest assessment by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as Opec+, that oil stockpiles will decline to below a five-year average by June.

That showed the producers’ output cuts were succeeding in bringing the market back into balance. — Reuters

