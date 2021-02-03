Business 

Oil prices rise on falling crude stocks

Oman Observer

MELBOURNE: Oil rose in early trade on Wednesday on expectations global oil stocks will fall back to more normal levels this year and as US lawmakers moved closer to approving President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 aid bill without Republican support.
Brent crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $57.62 a barrel, in a fourth straight day of gains after hitting $58.05 on Tuesday, its highest in more than 11 months.
Analysts said the market was buoyed by the latest assessment by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as Opec+, that oil stockpiles will decline to below a five-year average by June.
That showed the producers’ output cuts were succeeding in bringing the market back into balance. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Siemens pins hopes on rail as manufacturing gloom hits home

Oman Observer Comments Off on Siemens pins hopes on rail as manufacturing gloom hits home

PDO invites firms to unlock potential of Habhab heavy oilfield

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on PDO invites firms to unlock potential of Habhab heavy oilfield

CBO will not blindly follow US Fed’s rate decision

Oman Observer Comments Off on CBO will not blindly follow US Fed’s rate decision