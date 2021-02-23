Oil prices jump as US output struggles to fully restart

SINGAPORE: Oil prices jumped by more than $1 on Tuesday, underpinned by optimism over Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and lower output as US supplies were slow to return after a deep freeze in Texas shut in crude production last week.

Shale oil producers in the southern United States could take at least two weeks to restart the more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude output that shut down because of cold weather, as frozen pipes and power supply interruptions slow their recovery, sources said.

Brent crude was up $1.10, or 1.7 per cent, at $66.34 a barrel after earlier hitting a high of $66.79. US crude rose 92 cents, or 1.5 per cent, to $62.62 a barrel, having reached a session high of $63. — Reuters