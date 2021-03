SINGAPORE: Oil prices rebounded more than $1 on Monday after the US House of Representatives passed a huge stimulus package.

Brent crude futures for May rose $1.24, or 1.9 per cent, to $65.66 per barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped $1.18, or 1.9 per cent, to $62.68 a barrel.

Front-month prices for both contracts touched 13-month highs last week, slipping back on Friday along with wider financial markets following a bond rout amid inflation fears.

— Reuters