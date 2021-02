TOKYO: Oil prices soared on Monday to their highest in about 13 months hopes that a US stimulus and an easing of lockdowns will buoy fuel demand provided support.

Brent crude was up $1.09, or 1.8 per cent, at $63.52 a barrel at 0428 GMT, after climbing to a session high of $63.76, the highest since January 22, 2020.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.28, or 2.2 per cent, to $60.75 a barrel.

It touched the highest since January 8 last year of $60.95 earlier in the session.

Oil prices gained around 5 per cent last week.

“An early spike in oil markets was triggered by the news,” said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.

— Reuters