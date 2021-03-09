Business 

Oil prices fall as supply risks abate, stronger dollar

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains, on receding fears of a supply disruption in Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, after an attack on its export facilities, and on concerns a stronger US dollar would crimp demand.
Prices rose earlier on expectations of a recovery in the global economy after the US Senate approved a $1.9-trillion stimulus bill and on a likely drawdown in crude oil inventories in the United States, the world’s biggest fuel consumer.
Brent crude futures for May fell by 46 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $67.78 a barrel by 0736 GMT, after earlier rising to a session high of $69. — Reuters

