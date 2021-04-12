Business 

Oil prices drop as coronavirus caseloads rise

Oman Observer

TOKYO: Oil slipped on Monday in thin trading as rising Covid-19 case numbers in some parts of the world kept a lid on prices, even as the Federal Reserve signalled the US economy may soon rebound as vaccinations accelerate. Brent was up 28 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $62.67 a barrel by 0635 GMT, having risen to as high as $63.30 earlier. US crude was down 23 cents, or 04 per cent, to $59.09 a barrel, after rising as much as 46 cents earlier. Prices have changed little since a period of volatile trading ended last Monday. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Airbus says Alabama plans at full throttle after CSeries verdict

Oman Observer Comments Off on Airbus says Alabama plans at full throttle after CSeries verdict

Generali to put more emphasis on asset management

Oman Observer Comments Off on Generali to put more emphasis on asset management

British consumers hit by Brexit inflation

Oman Observer Comments Off on British consumers hit by Brexit inflation