Oil prices down on signs of weaker demand market

SINGAPORE: Oil prices slipped for a second straight session on Monday as renewed COVID-19 lockdowns raised fresh concerns about global fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for March fell 8 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $55.38 a barrel by 0717 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for March was at $52.26 a barrel, down 1 cent.

“Signs of weaker demand weighed on the market,” ANZ analysts said, pointing to lockdowns in Hong Kong, China and possibly France as COVID-19 cases rise, restricting business activity and fuel consumption.

China reported a climb in new COVID-19 cases on Monday, casting a pall over demand prospects in the world’s largest energy consumer, the main pillar of strength for global oil consumption.

Last Friday prices came under further pressure after data from the US Energy Information Administration showed US crude inventories surprisingly rose by 4.4 million barrels in the week to January 15, versus expectations for a draw of 1.2 million barrels.

The number of oil and natural gas rigs added by US energy firms rose for a ninth week in a row in the week to January 22, but are still 52 per cent below this time last year, data showed. — Reuters

