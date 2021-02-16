Oil prices climb as deep freeze shuts US oil wells

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Tuesday as a cold front shut wells and refineries in Texas, the biggest crude producing state in the United States, the world’s biggest oil producer.

Brent crude was up 35 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $63.65 a barrel at 0434 GMT, after rising to its highest since January 2020 in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 82 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $60.29 a barrel.

“The unexpected US supply disruption provides another short term price recovery bridge that has likely taken oil prices to a level where markets were eventually heading but just a little bit quicker than expected’’, Stephen Innes, Axi chief markets strategist said. — Reuters