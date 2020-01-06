Oil prices climb 2 per cent as Iran, Trump trade threats

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose a further 2 per cent on Monday, pushing Brent above $70 a barrel, as rhetoric from the United States, Iran and Iraq fanned tensions in the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian general.

Brent crude futures soared to a high of $70.74 a barrel and was at $70.03 at 0747 GMT, up $1.43, or 2.1 per cent, from Friday’s settlement.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $64.15 a barrel, up $1.10, or 1.7 per cent, after touching $64.72 earlier, the highest since April.

The gains extended Friday’s more-than-3 per cent surge after a US air strike in Iraq killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on Friday, heightening concerns that a widening Middle East conflict that could disrupt oil supplies.

The region accounts for nearly half of the world’s oil production, while a fifth of the world’s oil shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Sunday President Trump threatened to impose sanctions on Iraq, the second largest producer among the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), if US troops were forced to withdraw from the country. Baghdad earlier called on American and other foreign troops to leave Iraq.

Trump also said that the United States will retaliate against Iran if Tehran were to strike back after the killing. “The big uncertainty now for markets is how Iran will respond to this attack,” ING analysts said in a note.

“While clearly, the latest developments put US assets in the region at risk, it also increases the risk of disruptions to oil supply in the Middle East, be it through the Iranians disrupting Strait of Hormuz oil flows, or through attacking energy infrastructure of US allies in the region.” — Reuters

