Oil, industrial bet on strong recovery in 2021

VACCINE and stimulus optimism continue to propel stock markets and commodities higher, and the dollar lower. Since the first of a several encouraging vaccine announcements on November 9 from Pfizer/BioNTech, many markets, especially stocks related to technology and a certain car company, have all behaved as if they have been injected by steroids.

Thereby creating market conditions which most of all resembles the weeks leading up to the bursting of the tech bubble two decades ago. With this in mind, we see an increased risk of the ‘party’ sooner or later being disrupted by a reality check.

Commodities, especially industrial metals, crude oil and fuel products, have responded strongly to the prospects that already strong demand from Asia, led by China, will increase further once Europe and the US emerge from underneath the COVID-19 cloud. In doing so, some markets, especially the energy sector, have managed to shrug off a renewed slowdown in fuel demand as the coronavirus case count and number of deaths continue to rise.

Crude oil continues higher and during the past month both WTI and Brent, the two global benchmarks, have rallied by close to one-quarter. This week, Brent crude oil returned to $50/b for the first time since Saudi Arabia’s ill-timed price war declaration in early March.

Happening during a week where US inventories of oil surged and demand for fuel slowed further amid an out-of-control pandemic highlights to what extent the market is prepared to look beyond weak short-term fundamentals towards expectations of a brisk vaccine-led recovery, primarily towards the second half of 2021.

Given the way Brent has behaved since June around the key technical Fibonacci levels highlighted in the chart, it makes sense to expect that the market may now try to consolidate around current levels.

While the stock price of energy companies can rally in the expectations of a future recovery in oil prices and earnings, the physical oil market needs to balance on a daily basis in order to avoid a price negative inventory build-up.

Given the current headwind from lockdowns across the world, the price of oil currently risks running too far ahead of what can be justified by current fundamentals.

Gold continued to consolidate with the current lack of momentum into the low liquidity time of year raising the risk of increased volatility. Especially after its return to relative safety above $1850/oz lasted less than a day.

Silver, meanwhile, also turned lower after being forcefully rejected at $24.80/oz. As mentioned, we have entered the time of year where profits are being defended and where a lack of momentum can cause some major price swings.

Markets that currently lacking momentum are precious metals and more recently platinum, while copper has yet to break levels that may cause a sweat among speculators holding elevated long positions.

Industrial metals prices continued to rally this past week with traders in Asia driving key commodities from copper to iron ore to fresh seven-year highs. Iron ore has jumped by more than 40 per cent and on Friday it reached $160/tonnes in Singapore before some profit taking emerged.

This was driven higher by a cocktail of lower supply estimates from Vale, the world’s biggest producer, after November shipments from Brazil dropped to a six-month low, robust Chinese demand from infrastructure stimulus which has run down inventories and not least speculation which is currently running wild.

[Ole S Hansen is Head of Strategy at Saxo Bank]

