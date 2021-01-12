Business 

Oil hits 11-month high towards $57 per barrel as Saudi cut supports

Oman Observer

LONDON: Oil hit an 11-month high towards $57 a barrel on Tuesday as tighter supply and expectations of a drop in US inventories offset concerns over climbing coronavirus cases globally.
Saudi Arabia plans to cut output by an extra 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March to stop inventories from building up. The latest US supply reports are expected to show crude stocks fell for a fifth straight week.
Brent crude was 75 cents, or 1.4 per cent, higher at $56.41 a barrel by 1022 GMT and earlier hit $56.75, the highest since last February. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 86 cents, or 1.7 per cent, to $53.11.
“Saudi Arabia, in particular, is ensuring through its additional voluntary production cuts that the market is undersupplied if anything,” said Eugen Weinberg of Commerzbank. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Topaz wins new contract in Azerbaijan

Oman Observer Comments Off on Topaz wins new contract in Azerbaijan

Apple files patent for foldable iPhone

Oman Observer Comments Off on Apple files patent for foldable iPhone

Britain to push EU for City of London’s favoured Brexit plan

Oman Observer Comments Off on Britain to push EU for City of London’s favoured Brexit plan