Oil drops as new virus strain revives demand fears

LONDON: Oil dropped towards $50 a barrel on Tuesday, adding to losses from the previous session, as a new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom revived concerns over demand recovery. Detection of the new strain prompted several countries to close their borders to Britain, though a British minister said the UK and France are working to reopen one of Europe’s most important trade routes. Brent crude was down 32 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $50.59 a barrel by 1125 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 67 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $47.30. Both benchmarks slid nearly 3 per cent on Monday, partly erasing recent gains driven by the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, seen as key to allowing a return to normal life. “In the battle between immediate negative concerns and future optimism, the former is now fighting back,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. The latest rally culminated in Brent hitting $52.48, its highest since March, on Friday. Some see the potential for prices to fall further. — Reuters

