Oil continues to surge, Oman crude closes at $66.41
Muscat: Oil prices jumped on Friday by more than two percent, to reach the highest level in nearly 14 months, after OPEC and its allies agreed not to increase supplies in April as they await a greater recovery of demand in light of the pandemic.
Subsequently, the price of Omani oil, for delivery next May, reached 66.41, an increase of $ 3.37 from Thursday’s price of $ 63.04.
That the monthly average price of Omani crude oil for delivery in March reached $54.78 per barrel, up by $4.79 cents compared to the delivery price of last February.
Brent crude futures rose $1.75, or 2.6 percent, to $ 68.49 a barrel.
Analysts are revising their price forecasts to include continued supply constraints by OPEC Plus and shale oil producers in the United States who are curbing spending in order to boost investor returns.