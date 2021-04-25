Oman International Hospital soft opening on May 2

Oman International Hospital (OIH), the multidisciplinary private hospital, announced the soft opening of its facilities in Al Ghubra next week on May 2.

The hospital is the result of a partnership between Suhail Bahwan Group, Oman Brunei Investment Company, and Idealmed GHS which is part of the European health group IGHS.

As a teaching hospital, OIH has partnered with recognised academic institutions such as the University of Coimbra, which is considered to be one of the oldest and most prestigious academic institutions in the world.

Additionally, in collaboration with Siemens, OIH will host a “Med Academy” to ensure the continuous training of all its staff and promote the sharing of competencies and experiences. The hospital’s services will be operated in a phased manner initially, with only the emergency department, radiology, laboratory, and the outpatient clinic and related facilities welcoming patients in the beginning. Additional departments and services will then gradually be available over the course of the next few months.

Sheikha Amal bint Suhail Bahwan, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of OIH, said the project reaffirms a keenness to extend medical and health services of international standards to Oman population. “The hospital will make a big difference within the Sultanate,” said Amal Bahwan.

Fathi al Balushi, CEO of Oman Brunei Investment Company (OBIC), said OIH will be a new distinguished medical edifice and that investment in the facility will enable the private sector to engage in partnerships and attract global expertise to enhance the local health sector and provide hi-tech health services.

Dr José Alexandre Cunha, Chairman of the Idealmed GHS and Board Member of OIH, stated that “OIH is the largest private healthcare entity in Oman with an area of 42,000 sqm built from the ground up as per the highest standards of quality. The hospital has over 120 beds that can grow to more than 200, 41 medical consultation offices, 73 observation/treatment/exam rooms, five operating theatres, three delivery rooms, an emergency department, a full range of intensive care units, a radiology department, a medical SPA, R&D facilities and four laboratories.”

OIH has four Centres of Excellence, namely the Women and Children’s Centre, the Heart Care Centre, Ortho and Spine Centre, and the Oman Vision Centre. Each centre adopts the latest medical practices and state-of-the-art medical technologies.