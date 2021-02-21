OIFC makes disclosure on merger with Gulf Investment Services

Muscat: Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC) announced on the Muscat Securities Market on Sunday that it has received approval from the Capital Market Authority on the prospectus of the merger with Gulf Investment Services Holding Company (GIS).

“We refer to the disclosure on 30/12/2020 concerning the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) that approved OIFC’s merger with Gulf Investment Services Holding SAOG, (GIS). We wish to advise our shareholders that we have received OIFC’s revised Commercial Registration (CR), based on the resolutions of the EGM which the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion has approved on 17/2/2021 and after the expiry of the statutory period for creditors to submit their objects on the merger as no objection was raised. We have also received the approval of the Capital Market Authority on the prospectus of the merger with GIS,” the company said in the MSM filing.

Muscat Depository and Clearance Company will distribute to the shareholders of GIS the considerations determined by the EGM, as per the applicable rules and regulations.