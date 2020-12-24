OIC appoints Omani woman as Cultural, Social Affairs Director General

Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) appointed Dr Amina Obaid al Hajri as a Director General of Cultural, Social and Family Affairs in the OIC.

In a statement, Dr Amina said that she seeks through assuming this post to enhance the cultural, social and family affairs in the OIC and promote the cultural cooperation among the member states.

She also pointed out that the Directorate General accords attention to empowering the woman, disabled children and orphans, besides taking care of youth and valuing their various roles.

Dr Amina has served as the Assistant to the Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) in the OIC, as the first woman who holds this high position in the Islamic world organizations. –ONA