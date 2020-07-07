OIA board holds first meeting

Muscat: The Board of Directors of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) held its first meeting, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the board members discussed the regulations of the OIA, the restructuring of companies under the OIA.

The board approved modifications on the board of directors of companies affiliated to OIF, and took a number of decisions regarding the governance procedures at OIA.

On Monday, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued a Royal order approving the formation of the board of directors of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) under the chairmanship of Sultan bin Salim bin Said al Habsi.

The members of the OIA board of directors are: Abdullah bin Salim bin Abdullah al Salmi, Executive President of Capital Market Authority; Abdullah bin Salim bin Abdullah al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance;

Dr Nasser bin Rashid bin Abdullah al Maawali, Dean of College of Banking and Financial Studies in addition to an international member. — ONA