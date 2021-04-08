OIA announces Board of Directors of Muscat Stock Exchange

Muscat: In preparation for its launch, the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) announced on Thursday the formation of the Board of Directors of the Muscat Stock Exchange.

This step has been taken based on article seven of the Royal Decree No. 5/2021 to transform Muscat Securities Market into a closed joint stock company in the name of Muscat Stock Exchange Company SAOC.

His Excellency Abdulsalam bin Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Murshidi, Head of OIA, met with the board of directors, where he pointed out the importance of stock exchanges.

During the meeting, Al Murshidi stressed that the performance of these stocks is one of the most accurate indicators that reflects the health of economies globally.

His Excellency confirmed the OIA’s full support to the board of directors on its next mission to achieve sustainable growth for the Muscat Stock Exchange.