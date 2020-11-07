OHRC participates in Arab human rights meeting

MUSCAT: Oman Human Rights Commission (OHRC) participated in a meeting held by the Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions through video conference.

OHRC was represented at the meeting by Shaikh Abdullah bin Shuwain al Hosni, Chairman of OHRC.

The meeting reviewed the decisions of the executive committee of the Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions, the recommendations of the general assembly and discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the humanitarian aspects.

The participants reviewed the most notable challenges facing the Arab human rights institutions and exchanged points of view on several topics related to human rights.

The meeting also discussed issues relating to complementing the membership of Djibouti and Comoros taking the number of national institutions under the Network to 15.

It is noteworthy that OHRC is an active member and regularly participates in the programmes, activities and training courses conducted by the Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions. — ONA

