OHRC celebrates Human Rights Day

The Sultanate, represented by Oman Human Rights Commission, participated in the celebration of the International Human Rights Day, which falls on December 10 of every year.

The celebration focuses on the basic rights called for by the “Universal Declaration of Human Rights” and recalling them, which is considered among the most important UN documents, and was drafted by specialists in law and culture representing different groups of countries in the world, and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948, in Paris.

The United Nations considers national human rights institutions as active partners in promoting and following up the implementation of international human rights conventions at the national level. Hence the establishment of OHRC came, to confirm the belief in the importance of these rights and the declared acceptance of the international conventions associated with them.

In the context of interacting with those universal principles and the Sultanate’s commitments in this field, OHRC strengthened its activities at the external level, through its communication with human rights organisations, its participation in meetings, conferences, workshops, and training courses, regionally and internationally, most of which were done via video calling techniques due to the current health conditions. The OHRC is an active member in many regional and international organisations, including the “Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions”, the “Asia Pacific Forum”, the “Arab Network of National Human Rights Institutions” and the “Permanent Arab Committee for Human Rights “.

Within the responsibilities of Commission in monitoring and following up on the observations raised by foreign governments, international organisations and external non-governmental organisations in the field of human rights in the Sultanate, it has responded during the current year to a number of international reports that dealt with some issues related to human rights in the Sultanate in coordination with the competent authorities to verify the information and observations contained therein.

The Commission also submitted its second “parallel report” to the United Nations Human Rights Council, where national institutions submit reports parallel to the national report submitted by state governments.

