OHI, Al Jadidi, OCT Mabelah win

MUSCAT: Abhishek Rai’s whirlwind 35 off 17 balls was the highlight of Douglas OHI’s 23-run win over Ideal International in a D Division game at Muscat Municipality ground 2 in Al Amerat.

Invited to bat first, OHI scored 152 all out in the 20th over. Apart from Rai, Waleed was the other main scorer with run-a-ball 33. Sachin Mamnani, Wasim, Syed Uzair and Nikhil Varsani took two wickets each.

Reduced to 52 for 7 inside the first 10 overs, Ideal failed to recover and could muster only 129 for 9 in 20 overs. Shadab Kazi (35) and Ali Akbar (24) were the only notable scorers. Santosh Vishwakarma and Mohsin Ali bagged two wickets each.

Brief scores (D Division): Douglas OHI 152 all out in 19.2 overs (Abhishek Rai 35 – 6×4, 1×6, Waleed 33 – 3×4, Sachin Mamnani 2-8, Wasim 2-27, Syed Uzair 2-26, Nikhil Varsani 2-26) bt Ideal International 129 for 9 in 20 overs (Shadab Kazi 35 – 4×4, Ali Akbar 24 – 2×4, Santosh Vishwakarma 2-28, Mohsin Ali 2-19) by 23 runs.

Rizwan stars in

Al Jadidi win

Muhammed Rizwan’s superb all-round show helped Al Jadidi Engineering to a comfortable 5-wicket victory against Al Rehwan in an E Division clash at Muscat Municipality ground 4.

Raniz Muhammed top-scored with 32 in Al Rehwan’s 136 for 8 in 20 overs. Rizwan was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3 for 20.

Facing a modest target, Al Jadidi raced to victory in the 18th over, scoring 140 for 5 thanks to solid batting by opener Rizwan who top-scored with 55 off 42. Mohammed Riyas claimed 3 for 23 for Al Rehwan.

Brief scores (E Division): Al Rehwan 136 for 8 in 20 overs (Raniz Muhammed 32 – 4×4, 1×6, Sabeer Puthen 21 – 4×4, Muhammed Rizwan 3-20) lost to Al Jadidi Engineering 140 for 5 in 17.5 overs (Muhammed Rizwan 55 – 7×4, 1×6, Mohammad Riyas 3-23) by 5 wickets.

Shareef shines in victory for OCT Mabelah

In another E Division match, OCT Mabelah, thanks to Shareef Al Balushi’s all-round heroics, defeated Global Phone by 6 wickets in a closely fought game at Muscat Municipality ground 2.

Global Phone posted 161 for 9 on the board in 20 overs, Ali Muhammed top-scoring with brilliant 65. Shareef, Waseem and Shabeeb all bowled well, claiming two wickets each.

Shareef excelled with the bat too, striking an elegant 59 as OCT Mabelah surpassed the target in the 20th over, scoring 162 for 4. Shabeeb al Balushi batted well too, scoring a solid 40. Raishad and Ali Muhammed took two wickets each.

Brief scores

E Division: Global Phone 161 for 9 in 20 overs (Ali Muhammed 65 – 9×4, 1×6, Shanidh Koottara 26 – 4×4, 1×6. Shareef Al Balushi 2-30, Waseem al Balushi 2-23, Shabeeb al Balushi 2-14) lost to OCT Mabelah 162 for 4 in 19.2 overs (Shareef al Balushi 59 – 5×4, Shabeeb al Balushi 40 – 6×4, Raishad 2-35, Ali Muhammed 2-20) by 6 wickets.

G Division: Sam Royals 158 all out in 18.5 overs (Sinu Thankachan 29 – 2×4, Danal Paul 28 – 2×4, 1×6, Bilal Suleiman 3-33, Mohammad Sufyan 2-23, Arslan Muhammad 2-24, Zubair Ahmed 2-14) lost to Aflag Group 159 for 4 in 16.3 overs (Farukh Jamal 52 – 4×4, Shah Abbas 41 – 3×4, 2×6, Hassan Mohamed 37 – 5×4, Nandakumar Nair 2-28) by 6 wickets.

G Division: Nurson XI 183 all out in 20 overs (Irfan Mohammed 73 – 7×4, 2×6, Beg 45 – 3×4, Shahzad 3-33, Muhammad Waqas Khalid 2-33) won against Abdul Aziz 164 for 8 in 20 overs (Amir Mushtaq 34 – 4×4, Asif 32 – 2×4, Mudassir Ghansar 2-29, Beg 2-27) by 19 runs.

H Division: Rimal & Rock 147 for 8 in 20 overs (Kirit Tandel 63 – 9×4, Arun Kumar 38 – 3×4, Rajeesh Ravi 3-16, Muhammad Ehtisham 2-4) beat Chandni Chowk XI 137 all out in 17.3 overs (Faisal Babu 51 – 6×4, Venkataramana Kudipudi 2-35, Nimesh Gadha 2-28, Chetan Tavdi 2-15)