OHB approves loans worth RO 26.8 m

Muscat: Oman Housing Bank (OHB) said it disbursed 630 loans worth over RO 26.8 million in the first half of 2019. Adnan Haider Darwish (pictured), General Manager of Oman Housing Bank (OHB), assured that the bank continues to play its leading role in the development of the housing sector in the Sultanate. He also pointed out that OHB focuses on enhancing its efforts at the current stage to reduce the borrower’s waiting period for loans. In order to achieve this, the bank recently signed an agreement with “Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development” worth RO 75.6 million, as well as a joint cooperation agreement with the National Bank of Oman (NBO) to provide home loans.

As for the breakdown of loans approved in the first half of this year by branches, the bank explained that the head office branch approved 87 loans worth RO 3.77 million, Salalah branch approved 18 loans worth RO 878,000 and Sohar branch approved 92 Loans worth RO 3.5 million. Sur branch approved 67 loans worth RO 2.9 million, Nizwa branch approved 107 loans worth more than RO 4.7 million, Khasab branch approved 17 loans worth RO 871,000 and Al Buraimi branch approved 35 loans worth RO 1.57 million. Al Rustaq branch approved 171 loans worth more than RO 7 million and Ibra branch approved 36 loans worth a total of more than RO 1.5 million. — ONA