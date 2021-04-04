OHA postpones first division league matches

Muscat, April 4 – The Oman Handball Association (OHA) on Sunday postponed the first division league. The resumption of the league will take place before the new season, 2021-22 and OHA will circulate the new schedule to all the teams in advance.

The decision was taken by the OHA board directors after postponement of many league matches on March 29 due to some positive cases. Also, the OHA resolution followed the decision by the Supreme Committee to suspend all the official and private sports activities with effect from April 1 until further notice due to the sharp increase in cases of infection with Covid-19 virus in different governorates of the Sultanate.

The competitions panel at the OHA studied and reviewed the possibility of resumption the first division league matches few days ago. However and due to the unstable conditions of the pandemic and to avoid more spread of the virus in the society during this tough time, the association announced the postponement of the competition. Also, OHA considered the financial impact on clubs due to the long break of the sporting activities.

The 2020-21 second division handball league championship was completed in mid of March.

Al Oruba had lifted the title after beating Al Suwaiq 27-21 in the concluding match. Al Shabab ended as runners-up while Al Ittihad finished in third place.

The first division handball league championship matches were stopped on March 17 after registering many positive cases of Covid-19.

Muscat are topping the league table with 12 points, while the closest opponents are Ahli Sidab in second position with nine points. In the last rounds, Muscat beat Seeb 37-27 while Ahli Sidab defeated Seeb 29-23. Muscat registered a tough win over Majees 25-24. The league was supposed to resume from March 30 but the new schedules were affected by the suspension of sporting activities.