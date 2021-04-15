OHA begins campaign for Hockey5s WC bid

Muscat, April 15 – The Oman Hockey Association (OHA) has began the promotional campaign for promoting the Sultanate bid to host the first ever Men’s and Women’s Hockey5s World Cup 2023. The OHA’s Executive Committee met on Sunday to set the promotional plan.

Dr Khamis al Rahbi, Secretary- General of OHA, stated to Oman Daily Observer that the focus after the official submission of the bid on March 31, is implementing a proper marketing for the bid. “We have formed a team to work very hard during April and May months until the announcement of the winner of the bid by end of next month by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in India at the 2021 Hockey Congress,” he said.

Al Rahbi pointed out the plan will feature having many virtual meetings with top officials in different associations across the world.

“Targeting the influential top officials in different hockey association bodies is one of the main objectives for the newly formed team to brief them on the Sultanate strong points to host the event. The plan also include possibility of OHA’s chief Talib al Wahaibi travelling abroad to meet some top chairmen from different hockey associations and this is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth (MoCSY). We will use different advanced virtual communication channels to introduce and promote the Sultanate bid to host Men’s and Women’s Hockey5s World Cup 2023,” he added.

Dr Khamis al Rahbi, also vice-chairman of Arab Hockey Association, said he will deliver the message and details of the Sultanate’s bid to the Arab hockey bodies. “I have set an appointment with Dr Saif Hamed, Chairman of Arab and Africa Hockey Federations, to convey the details and the strong areas of the bid. It is a golden opportunity to do wide promotion for the Sultanate bid as we are looking for many votes that will support Oman in hosting the high profile event,” he said.

The first edition of Hockey5s World Cup is scheduled to be held in October 2023 with the participation of 32 teams (16 men and 16 women). The Sultanate represented by OHA had staged different mega events and championships including the prestigious Asian Champions Trophy from October 18 to 28, 2018, Asian Games qualifying tournament in March 2018 and the qualifying tournament for Asian Games Jakarta 2018.