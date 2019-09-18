Offshore opportunities, renewables in spotlight at OOGC 2019

Exciting developments in Oman’s nascent offshore industry, as well as opportunities emerging in the renewable energy space, are among an array of topics for discussion at the 3rd OPAL Oil & Gas Conference (OOGC 2019) due to be held during October 21 -22, 2019 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The annual event — the signature energy industry forum of Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL) — is being organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Oil and Gas. It will be formally inaugurated on Monday, October 21, with opening remarks by Najeeb bin Ali al Rawas, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This will be followed by a series of seven sessions focusing on themes that are at the core of the long-term strategy for growth of the hydrocarbon and wider energy sectors.

First off is a session on ‘Offshore Development’ tracing Oman’s nascent bid to unlock the promising hydrocarbon potential of offshore concessions, notably off the country’s eastern and southern seaboards. Challenges and opportunities linked to the development of this potential will be outlined by the Ministry of Oil and Gas as part of this theme.

Session Two spotlights Oman’s ambitious programme for renewables and future energy development centring not only on large-scale solar and wind power schemes, but also landmark initiatives to substitute gas as a fuel source in the hydrocarbon sector. Presentations by officials from The Research Council of Oman, as well as speakers representing leading global equipment manufacturers, will look at the potential for harnessing alternative energy sources as well.

In Session Three, the focus shifts to ICV, Human Capital Development and Training — objectives that are at the heart of the government’s localisation efforts. Leading operators Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and Daleel Petroleum will discuss opportunities for Omani SMEs to support job creation and ICV development in the energy sector.

Second day of the Conference opens with experts sharing their perspectives on the outlook for business investment in the Oil & Gas industry. Session Four, focusing on the theme, ‘Future Commercial Outlook’, will shed light on the brightening investment environment for new investors in this sector, as well as examine the likely impact of Value Added Tax (VAT) for the industry.

HSE is the key theme of Session Five, with a distinguished roster of presenters sharing their thoughts on HSE strategies, and performance safety concerns relevant to the sector. Digital transformation and technological innovations in the hydrocarbon industry are central themes of concluding Sessions Six and Seven.

As with previous editions of this high-profile industry event, OOGC 2019 will also include a companion exhibition showcasing an array of technologies, equipment and services relevant to the Oil & Gas and Energy sectors in the Sultanate. A number of oilfield contractors, consultancy firms, training services providers and other players from Oman and the wider region have already signaled their interest in having a presence at the event.

“OOGC 2019 is designed to bring together all of the leading players representing the operators, developers, contractors, vendors, and technology and service providers who are an integral part of Oman’s vibrant hydrocarbon, power, renewables and related energy space. It’s a must-attend forum, not only for networking opportunities, but also to gain valuable technical insights and market intelligence imperative to the business and growth strategies of our members,” said Fathy al Mendhri, Interim CEO — OPAL.

Related