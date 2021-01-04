Officials take stock of health facilities in Al Wusta

MUSCAT, Jan 4 – Senior officials of the Ministry of Health visited healthcare facilities in the Al Wusta Governorate and reviewed health plans, indicators, and achievements. They held meetings with the health officials of the governorate and discussed the challenges being faced in the implementation of policies and workflow in the governorate.

During the visit Dr Fatima Mohammed al Ajmi, Under-Secretary for Administrative, Financial and Planning Affairs, took stock of the current facilities and others that are in the pipeline. She also did a follow up of work progress in the health institutions.

During her visit, she covered Haima Hospital, Duqm Hospital, community clinic at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) as well clinic of the customs station at the Port of Duqm where she was briefed about the workflow at these healthcare centres. She held meetings with the administration and health workers and received their feedback on how to improve the quality of the services. She exhorted them to make their best efforts to provide health services to people.

She presided over a meeting attended by the governorate’s health services director-generals, directors, and administrative supervisors at the Haima hospital. The meeting reviewed the scope of the health system in the governorate including health plans, indicators, and achievements.

She also met Shaikh Ma’adhad al Yaqoubi, Governor of Al Wusta, and discussed the scope of quality enhancement in health services.

Dr Ibrahim al Mahrooqi, Director-General of Health Services, Al Wusta Governorate, and senior officials of the MoH and DGHS accompanied her.

The MoH does a regular review of the progress of work at the primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare units to identify their needs and requirements.

