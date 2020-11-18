Officials react to HM address on the occasion of 50th National Day

Muscat: A number of officials reacted to His Majesty address to the nation on the occasion of 50th National Day on Wednesday.

Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, said that Majlis Ash’shura highly values the content of the Royal addressed delivered by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on the occasion of the 50th National Day of the Renaissance. He said that His Majesty explained several significant points and messages all of which charge our souls with pride and appreciation.

The chairman of Majlis Ash’shura said that His Majesty, in his address, specified important determinants inspired by the essence of the principles and values drawn up by late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said since onset of the blessed Renaissance.

In his address, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik affirmed that the Sultanate advanced with steady steps towards the lofty status every Omani has yearned for. His Majesty emphasized in his address that the success of the Oman Vision 2040 is a responsibility that should be undertaken by all, Al Maawail said adding that Majlis Ash’shura confirms to His Majesty that its members are moving ahead with confident steps toward realizing the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

Confirming what was stated by His Majesty in his Royal address regarding the importance of revising laws and legislations and activating accountability, Al Maawali said that Majlis Ash’shura is keen on performing its monitoring and legislative roles.

Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak al Araimi, Editor-in-Chief of Oman News Agency (ONA), Chairman of Oman Journalists’ Association upbeat about the Royal address noting that it invites optimism. He added: “It is promising that His Majesty has sent signs of optimism despite the current situation, however optimism is manifested in the Sultanate’s ability to overcome the current stage with all its challenges”

Al Araimi said that His Majesty in his address displayed the national saga led by late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos over the past five decades which will be continued during this flourishing era.

He added that His Majesty underscored the pillars and determinants of the state during the upcoming period drawn up by the Oman Vision 2040, as well as laid down the government’s work during the next five years through some plans including Oman Tawazun (Offset) Programme.

His Majesty also specified the duties and responsibilities attached to every individual in this country adding that the Oman Vision 2040 won’t succeed and bear fruition unless everyone from all society segments takes part in its implementation, Al Araimi noting said that the Royal address focused on the laws and legislations noting that they will witness amendments and updates during the upcoming period and these amendments are important in the building of a modern state.

Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority said: “The Royal address of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik carried plenty of optimism and determination for the next stage of the firm renewed Renaissance led by His Majesty.

The Omni citizens are feeling upbeat about the Royal address being the basis and the inexhaustible resources of development. His Majesty has fulfilled what he promised at the start of his reign by restructuring the state administrative apparatus.

In his speech, His Majesty affirmed that the march is moving on and the work continues to revise the laws and legislations activate the principle of accountability which will undoubtedly contribute to developing the country and preserving its resources to be efficiently tapped in the sustainable development of various sectors.”

Al Amri affirmed that the Environment Authority will immediately embark on the implantation of the Royal directives of His Majesty.

Engineer Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology said that the Royal address of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik highlighted the essential pillars of the modern state that have been reinforced as well as the achievements that took place over fifty years.

His Majesty affirmed that these principles will inspire the complementation of the Renaissance march initiated by late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, and the transformation to a new stage the goals of which have been drawn up by the Oman Vision 2040 which targets to attain further progress and development.

Al Maawali added: “The Royal address of His Majesty has reinvigorated our determination by his confirmation that the crises and challenges are an opportunity for unleash the national potentials and contribute to enhancing creativity and innovation in all fields.

We in the Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology feel the depth of the responsibility which was underscored by His Majesty emphasized as essential for the success of the Oman Vision 2040, and we will move ahead in taking our responsibility to make it successful.”