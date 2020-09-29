Officials inspect incomplete works on Batinah Coastal Road project

MUSCAT: A number of ministers and under-secretaries went on tour to the incomplete segments of Phase 1 of Al Batinah Coastal Road project to inspect the workflow of compensation and obliteration.

The officials visited the first part of the first phase of Al Batinah Coastal Road project, which starts from the Wilayat of Barka and ends at Widam Al Sahil, Wilayat of Al Musannah, with a length of 60 km.

They were briefed by Salem bin Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Transport, who presented a detailed explanation of the segments of the project, the completed 45 km segments of the first part, in addition to 68 km services roads, as well as 9,5 km dual linking roads that were opened to traffic earlier.

Eng Al Nuaimi pointed out that there are 15 km remaining segments of the first part’s main road, in addition to 12 km service roads.

After that, the ministers and undersecretaries visited the fishing harbour in the Wilayat of Barka, to view the sites linking the port’s entrances and exits with the coastal road.

They were briefed on the harbour’s development project, which is considered one of the partnership projects with the private sector.

The official who participated in the visit were Dr Saud bin Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, Dr Khalfan bin Said Al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, and Issa bin Hamad al Azri, Governor of South Al Batinah.

They were accompanied by Eng Salem bin Mohammed al Nuaimi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Transport, Eng Hamad bin Ali al Nazwani, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning for Housing, Eng Yaqoub bin Khalfan al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Fisheries and a number of specialists. — ONA

Related