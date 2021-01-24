Officials inspect health facilities in Sharqiyah

MUSCAT, Jan 24 – Senior officials of the Ministry of Health (MoH) made field visits to inspect health facilities in Al Sharqiyah North. Dr Fatima Mohammed al Ajmi, MoH Under-secretary for Administrative, Financial and Planning Affairs recently visited health institutions and new facilities in Al Sharqiyah North Governorate to follow up on the work progress in these institutions.

Dr Al Ajmi visited hospitals and some health centres in Sinaw, Bidiya, Ibra and Al Mudhaibi. She was briefed on the workflow at these institutions as she met with administrations and the health workers and received their opinions on how to improve the quality of health services delivery. In Ibra Hospital presentations were given on financial and human resources, as well the situation in the governorate’s primary and secondary health institutions.

She met Shaikh Ali al Shamsi, Governor of Al Sharqiyah North, and discussed quality enhancement of the health services delivery in the governorate.

Dr Fatima also visited the new building and training centre in the old building of the Directorate-General of Health Services in the governorate. She reviewed health systems including health plans, indicators, and achievements with the administrative personnel of the governorate.

The under-secretary was accompanied by Mohammed al Abri, Director-General of Health Services, Al Sharqiyah North Governorate along with some senior officials from the MoH and DGHS.

The MoH conducts regular visits to review work progress in the three healthcare levels of the health institutions (primary, secondary and tertiary), identifying their needs and requirements, and studying the development of the health system infrastructure.

Related