Official visits South Al Sharqiyah hospitals

Muscat, Dec 28 – Dr Fatma bint Mohammed al Ajmi, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Health for Administrative, Financial & Planning Affairs visited on Sunday a number of health institutions at South Al Sharqiyah Governorate to follow-up on the work progress in these institutions.

The visit included health institutions complex in the governorate that include Sur Health Polyclinic, Sur Specialised Diabetic Center, Sur Health Center, ICU in the Jaalan Bani Bu Ali Hospital, as well as a number of health institutions in the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali.

The under-secretary was briefed on the progress of work and met the administrators and health workers urging them to make every effort to provide the health services.

Furthermore, the MoH Under-Secretary visited a number of under-construction health projects in the governorate to view the work progress.

