Official mourning of late HM ends today

Muscat: The 40-day official mourning period of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos will end today.

Following the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on January 11, the Diwan of Royal Court issued the following statement that read, “On this occasion, the Diwan of Royal Court has announced a state of mourning and the halt of official work in the public and private sectors for three days and the flying of flags at half-mast over the forthcoming 40 days. The Diwan of Royal Court prays to the Almighty Allah to recompense His Majesty Sultan Qaboos fully for his good deeds, to have mercy on his soul and to rest it in peace in paradise along with martyrs and the faithful.”

Following the Diwan of Royal Court announcement on the mourning period and the flying of flags at half-mast, “The Ministry of Tourism had urged all hotels and tourism establishments and organizations to halt all types of festivals, art or music shows or any display of festivities or joy, which were planned to take place at their facilities during the mourning period of 40 days. “All establishments must also avoid the use of music in any private or public events which are hosted at their properties.”