Official inspects new hospital in Khasab

MUSCAT: Dr Fatima bint Mohammed al Ajmiyah, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Health for Administrative, Financial and Planning Affairs, visited a number of health institutions in Musandam Governorate to follow-up on the work progress in these institutions. The visit included the under-construction Khasab Hospital, about which the under-secretary was briefed on the progress of work and the remaining stages of the project. The under-secretary also paid visits to the referral Khasab Hospital, Khasab Health Center and Kimzar Health Center and met the administrators and health workers urging them to make every effort to overcome difficulties in facilitating the provision of health services. In addition, Dr Fatima visited the Directorate General of Health Services of Musandam Governorate (DGHS-Musandam), and discussed issues related to the health in the governorate with the Director-General and senior officials. The under-secretary was accompanied by Dr Ghanim bin Mohammed al Sadi, DGHS-Musandam Director-General, along with senior officials of the ministry and directorate general.