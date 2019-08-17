Offices reopen after Eid al adha holidays

MUSCAT, AUGUST 17 – As the holiday season has come to an end, it is time to return to work and school after restful and fun-filled days.

While the government and private sector offices will open after nine days of Eid al Adha holidays, the new academic year 2019-20 will begin teaching and administrative staff in hundreds of schools in the Sultanate, today.

Vehicular traffic witnessed significant increase in the evening hours as citizens and residents started arriving in the capital city after spending Eid al Adha holidays and annual vacation.

“The weather this time is favourable as the temperature is not as hot as it used to be in the previous years”, said Ahmed Lawati, a banker who returned from holidays abroad.

The arrival terminal at the Muscat International Airport amid the rush of people returning from abroad, resonated with exchange of Eid greetings — a sign that the festival zest was still present.

While shopping malls and hypermarkets witnessed throngs of people buying essentials, parents flocked to buy uniform and study materials for their children.

Faisal al Balushi, a parent, said the prices of stationery need to be monitored by the authorities as they vary sharply from one shop to another.According to the Ministry of Education, a total of 805,329 students are enrolled for the current academic year. There are 56,717 teachers spread across various schools, of whom 38,605 are females and 18,112 males.

At the same time, the number of schools in the Sultanate during the 2017/2018 academic year stood at 1,808, an increase of 83 schools from the previous year.

During the same academic year, North Al Batinah constituted 16.8 per cent of the total public schools in the country, followed by Muscat (15 per cent) and Dhofar (13.7 per cent).

The number of private schools increased by 10 per cent to 636 during the 2017/2018 academic year from 578 schools a year ago.

