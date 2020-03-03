Office of HM the Sultan’s Advisor for Cultural Affairs, Oman Post ink pact

Muscat: The Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Advisor for Cultural Affairs signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oman Post in the field of electronic buying of books and publications of the office through an electronic platform owned by Oman Post.

The memorandum was signed by Hassan bin Abdullah al Jabri, Director of the Archaeological Sites Department, Acting Director General of the Office of His Majesty’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs, and Abdulmalik bin Abdulkarim al Balushi, CEO of Oman Post. –ONA