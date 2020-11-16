OFA’s Serbian expert to launch workshop for coaches

MUSCAT, Nov 16

Slobodan Pavkovic of Serbia, technical director at the Oman Football Association (OFA), will launch a technical programme for the youth coaches in the domestic clubs. The workshop will begin in the forthcoming weekend and will continue during the next few months to cover all the 44 clubs in the Sultanate.

The Serbian technical expert told Oman Daily Observer that the workshop will target the coaches of under-15, under-17 and under-19 teams.

“The programme — Vision, Ambition and Solutions — will cover all the clubs in the governorates and wilayats in Oman. We will start from Muscat on November 20 and 21 with the participation of 10 clubs including Bausher, Muscat, Seeb, Ahli Sidab, Qurayat, Al Shabab, Fanja, Al Musannah, Samayil and Al Rustaq. Our target is to have three coaches from each club representing the U-15, U-17 and U-19 teams,” he said.

The second workshop will be on November 27 and 28 at Al Saada Sports Complex while the third workshop is scheduled to take place in January 2021 in Sur. Next will be in Nizwa, Suhar and finally in Musandam.

The 64-year-old Serbian said each workshop will be two days long.

“There will be four presentations on each day and followed by a practical session a with total of eight theory sessions and two practical sessions. The content of the programme is to cover the technical aspects related to football coaching including football history, development of footballing systems, basics movement, match analysis,..etc. We will deliver the right coaching techniques for the youth players starting with some specific football movement. Also, the course will feature coaching methodology and technical details on a small area with limited players. History of football is another part of the theory lecture besides the development of footballing system from 2-3-5 and moving to 4-2-4, 4-3-3 and 4-3-2-1. Another significant part in the programme is match analysis. In this lesson, the coaches will understand the right approaches on obtaining the match statistics, analysing the match video and writing the match conclusion report,” he said.

It is expected that this planned workshop will assist the domestic clubs a lot and will build the technical capability and ability of the coaches. Also, after completion of the workshop, the youth coaches can implement the learned theoretical and practical skills with the teams in the forthcoming competitions.

Pavkovic is a well-known personnel at the YouTube channel as he used to have many online training sessions in different e-learning platforms. He provided different sessions including the technical coaching fundamentals to the junior players. Besides, he had presented a series of videos for the cadet and hopes level to learn the basics in football. The Serbian expert coach had launched the online training programmes at OFA social media accounts in April. Pavkovic had delivered many coaching training programmes for all the teams including the junior teams. The initiative was raised by the OFA and was part of the technical training skills to the national coaches during those days of suspension of all the sports activities due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Pavkovic had developed a lot for Singapore as he was the technical director in the Football Association of Singapore. He had applied different systematic implementation of player development and coaching education programmes to improve the overall standard of play in Singapore. Slobodan Pavkovic began his technical charge at the OFA technical department since the first quarter of this year. The technical expert has a wide experience as he was the former coach of Kuwait national team, the Serbia U-19 team, as well as some of the top clubs in Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Sweden and his native Serbia.

Adil Al Balushi