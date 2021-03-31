OFA to decide on 2020-21 season today

MUSCAT, March 31 –

The board directors of Oman Football Association (OFA) will decide the status of domestic football competition including the top-tier league and first division league during the board meeting which will take place on Thursday at OFA premises in Seeb Stadium. The meeting will be chaired by OFA Chairman Shaikh Salim al Wahaibi in presence of the board members.

The continuation or cancellation of 2020-21 Omantel League and First division league is the hot topic under discussion of board members as many clubs’ officials raised proposals on cancellation of this year’s season due to rapid increase of Covid-19 positive cases recently. The implementation of night lockdown has impacted the week 11 and 12 which was scheduled to be played on April 4 and 8 but postponed until further notice.

On Tuesday, OFA chief Shaikh Salim al Wahaibi met the chairmen and representatives of Omantel League clubs and nine teams, which qualified to the finals of first division league.

During the meeting which was held at Seeb Stadium, the OFA officials stated that the postponement of the top-flight league may extend for more than one month as the night lockdown decision could also be extended by the Supreme Committee. The OFA chief and seniors pointed out that the season is linked with the national team’s plan as the senior team is gearing up for the joint World Cup qualifiers and Arabian Gulf Cup while the Olympic team is warming up for different upcoming assignments including Islamic Solidarity Games. The clubs’ representatives raised their concerns to the OFA high level management on the financial impacts in case of postponement of the league similar to the last season scenario.

Dhofar are leading the Omantel League with 26 points after reclaiming six points which were deducted since beginning of the existing season while defending champions Seeb are positioned in second place with 22 points and Al Musannah are third with 20 points. Nine more weeks remain for the completion of the top domestic league. Meanwhile, the OFA on Wednesday announced the new schedule of the first division league matches.

Both first and second group matches will be held in Muscat during April 3 to 11 and all the matches will be played at 4 pm. Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex and Seeb Stadium are the two approved venues for the matches.

Bausher and Sur will open the finals round matches from the second group on Saturday at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, while Al Mudhaibi will take on Samayil at the Seeb Stadium. The opening match for the first group is scheduled on Sunday between Al Oruba and Masirah, while Ibri will take on Majees.

Adil Al Balushi