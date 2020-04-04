OFA starts online training lessons for juniors on official website

Muscat: The Oman Football Association (OFA) technical department has started the online training lessons on their official website.

This step is a tool to encourage the national coaches and technical staff to benefit from their time during their stay at home since all the outdoor sports activities are suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slobodan Pavkovic, the OFA technical Director, affirmed in his statement to Oman Daily Observer, that this was part of the long term programme to develop the technical skills and ability of the domestic coaches.

“We have set a full detailed programme to develop the technical work of the domestic coaches and technical staff at the clubs and football academies. However, this plan faced the existing challenging circumstance of the spreading the recent coronavirus around the world. In addition, we preferred to follow this online training lessons as a practical session and that was planned but due to the current situation we postponed that until month of May if everything is back to normal and definitely if the government directions allow us to do that. I hope things will be back to normal and we will start the technical programme” he added.

The online training lessons included different coaching foundation skills such as player’s basic moves, controlling the ball techniques, movement of the player with the ball, the right movement of the legs with the ball, the equivocation ways with full controlling of the ball, group coaching of players, implementation of some technical tactics and other related technical topics.

The recently appointed OFA technical Director shared his previous lessons and training videos at the www.OFA.om website as educational tools to improve the capability of the national technical staff specially for the junior level. Pavkovic is a well-known personnel on the YouTube channel as he used to have many online training sessions in different e-learning platforms.

The Serbian coach has a wide experience in football as he worked in different football associations. He was the former coach of Kuwait national team, the Serbia U-19 Team, as well as at top clubs in Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Sweden and his native Serbia.

The 64-year-old was the technical director at Football Association of Singapore. Pavkovic had developed the football structure for Singapore being the technical director in Football Association of Singapore. He had applied different systematic styles of player development and coaching education programmes to improve the overall standard of play in Singapore.