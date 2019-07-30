OFA renews tie-up with Omantel for top league

Sports Reporter –

Muscat, July 30 –

The Oman Football Association on Wednesday renewed its partnership with Omantel to sponsor its top-tier league under the title of ‘Omantel League’ for next three seasons.

OFA Chairman Salim bin Saeed al Wahaibi and Omantel CEO Talal Bin Saeed al Maamari, signed an agreement to renew Omantel’s sponsorship for the next three seasons for the 14-team league, starting with the 2019/2020 sports season, which starts next month.

The company’s sponsorship of the Elite League for the clubs of the Sultanate has started since the sports season 2008-09.

Talal al Maamari, Chief Executive Officer of Omantel, said: “We are always keen to support young people, build their abilities and develop their talents. Football is one of the most popular sports activities. The partnership has played an important role in the development of the local league and the discovery of football talent and the opportunity to represent the Sultanate through national teams or outside professional clubs.”

“There are many sponsorships provided by Omantel for the development of the sports sector. The company is supporting the ‘Promote Your Team’ programme, supervised by the Ministry of Sports Affairs. Omantel is taking initiative in support of our national team in foreign competitions, most notably in the Gulf Cup and Asian Cup.”

OFA Chairman Salim al Wahaibi lauded the deal as exceptional and said it will serve the game in Oman.

“We are delighted with this exceptional model of partnership and cooperation for the benefit of the community for a decade, during which the OFA and Omantel worked side by side for the benefit of Omani sport and pushing it forward,” he said.

“We are celebrating today the renewal of the partnership with Omantel to sponsor the football league for the next three seasons. We will work hand in hand with Omantel or other partners to take advantage of this support and enhance strategic partnership to achieve many of the goals we hope will contribute to national achievements.”

“We believe that the achievement of the national strategy for sport comes only through concerted efforts and joint action between all institutions and entities, and our partnerships with Omantel are our proud models, under which we are working to provide the participating clubs with the financial provisions of the agreement,” the OFA chief added.

Omantel has been awarded the gold award as the largest supporting institution for the sports sector in the Sultanate several times, the most recent in 2018, at a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Sports Affairs to honour the sports contributions in 2018.

“Our partnership with the Oman Football Association has resulted in a number of local, regional, continental and international achievements, including the Gulf Cup twice and Oman’s reaching the podiums in its various foreign competitions,” said Mohammed bin Hassan al Lawati, Events Manager at Omantel.