OFA postpones HM Cup, Omantel League to Sept

Muscat, March 18 – The Oman Football Association (OFA) on Wednesday postponed the remaining three rounds of the Omantel League, the HM Cup matches and the first division league matches until next September. The decisions after the urgent meeting of the OFA board were taken as the precautionary steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus keeping in mind of the safety of the players, technical staff, administation staff and the football audience. The meeting, presided over by OFA Chairman Salim Said al Wahaibi in presence of the board members, agreed to resume the top mentioned competitions in the next season 2020-2021 in September. In addition to that, OFA board approved cancellation of the junior leagues including U-16, U-19 and U-21 besides the OFA Cup.

Also, the OFA board directed the General Secretary of OFA to communicate with Fifa on the technical and legal aspects. The OFA board decided to take the mentioned decisions as part of the implementation of the regulations of the Supreme Committee and also inline to the instructions by the Ministry of Sports Affairs for the suspension of the sports activities for 30 days effective from March 15. In addition to that, the Minister of Sports Affairs affirmed during the meeting with Oman Olympic Committee chairman and chairmen of sports associations on Monday to suspend the official sporting events and to resume in the beginning of the upcoming sporting season in September.

Seeb are topping Omantel League by 50 points while Dhofar are placed second with 45 points. At the bottom of the league table order, Mirbat are confirmed of their relegation to the first division league while Al Oruba and Oman Club are positioned in the 12th and 13th positions respectively.

In the HM Cup, the second leg matches of the semifinals and the final are still to be played. Ibri beat Al Oruba 2-1 in the first leg of the semifinal while the match between Al Nahdha and Dhofar ended in a 1-1 draw. The first division league is at the second stage of group matches which was planned to end before mid of April.

