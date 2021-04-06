OFA mulls participation in Arab Cup events

Muscat, April 6 –

The Union of Arab Football Association has sent invitations to Oman Football Association (OFA) for taking part in three football championships.

The Arab football body will oraganise Arab Cup Championship for Under-20 from June 17 to July 3, Arab Futsal Cup Championship during May 20 to 30 and Arab Women Football Championship from August 24 to September 6.

The national teams committee will study taking part in all the above football championship events.

The Oman national under-20 football team is dissolved after the team did not succeed to advance to the Asian Cup Championship. The participation of the Sultanate under-17 team and some players from the Olympic team who are below 20 years are an available and open solutions for the committee.

On the other hand, the futsal team under supervision of the head coach Younis al Fahdi, may participate in the Arab futsal event after cancellation of the AFC Futsal Championship in Kuwait 2020. However, Kuwait Football Association will host the next edition in 2022.

The national women’s futsal team, under direct supervision of the experienced Syrian coach Maha Janoud, will may commence the first regional participation at Arab Women Football Championship during August 24 to September 6.

The OFA has launched the 2020-21 Oman Women’s Futsal League this month but was cancelled later by the OFA due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

As many as 23 clubs took part in the Oman Women’s Futsal League including Oman Club, Muscat, Al Ittihad, Al Shabab, Al Khabourah, Saham, Ibri, Masirah, Al Kamil W’al Wafi, Qurayat, Bahla, Al Bashayer, Al Talia, Sohar, Al Suwaiq, Al Rustaq, Ahli Sidab, Yanqul, Salalah, Al Nahda, Al Nasr, Al Ittifaq and Mirbat. All the teams were divided into six groups.

