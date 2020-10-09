OFA concludes women’s coaching course

MUSCAT, Oct 9

Inline to developing domestic women’s football, the Oman Football Association (OFA) had concluded recently coaching course (C-level) in coordination with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) at Sohar Sports Complex.

The coaching course featured participation of 20 participants from schools, universities and colleges. Lectures were delivered by the Asian certified lecturer Maha Jonoud, who is also the head coach of national women’s team.

The two weeks long programme included theoretical and practical sessions on the basics of football coaching.

The practical session included training on passing and receiving the balls, running and proper control on the ball and techniques for defending and attacking. The course also included a dedicated part on junior coaching basics.

Certified goalkeeping coach Haroon Amer, delivered a session on the best training approaches for the goalkeepers. Another session was on football umpiring, proper nutrition for players besides many related topics on football.

Twenty participants took part in the coaching course including: Maryam al Maqbali, Badriya al Ressi, Maryam al Mayassi, Maha al Shafi, Aisha al Mamari, Khadija al Mamari, Fatihia al Saidi, Khadijaal Qasmi, Khadija al Najjadi, Maryam al Mamari, Rayaan al Hamadani, Ghosson al Balushi, Mazoon al Souli, Al Rayyan al Mamari, Merie al Balushi, Noor al Hajri, Waad al Jabri, Reham al Shezawi and Mooza al Wahaibi.

The OFA had organised many successful women footballing events during the last few years including Oman’s women futsal league of 2019/2020 season. More than 30 teams and 16 clubs took part with a dedicated women’s football team at the league.

The OFA had launched the women’s football department in 2015.

The main roles of the section were to develop this field and diversify the ways which matched the lifestyle of the Omani woman.

One of the earlier decisions taken were organisation of many domestic tournaments, coaching and referring courses at the schools and festivals level.

In 2016, the inaugural edition of women football tournament had been organised and around eight teams took part at the event representing different organisations and clubs.

It is expected that the development of domestic women’s football will continue and take forward steps especially with an attendance of the Syrian coach Maha Jonoud who is leading the women’s football division at OFA besides her role as head coach of Oman’s national women’s team.

Adil Al Balushi